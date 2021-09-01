Rimrock Foundation announces new campus, expanded capacity

After a catastrophic sewer collapse in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rimrock Foundation announced Wednesday the construction of a new campus that will centralize, expand and modernize its facility and services.
Rimrock Foundation’s main campus has been housed in its North 29th Street location since 1981. Since then, the organization has opened 10 satellite locations throughout Billings where inpatients live for up to 28 days while undergoing treatment. As the need for treatment services increases, the model is inefficient for patient care, said Chief Executive Officer Lenette Kosovich.
To accommodate the multiple locations, Rimrock Foundation has hired 24-hour staff at each facility, built up a fleet of 15 vehicles and has contracted with St. Vincent Healthcare for food services since the foundation’s inception. Kosovich said her hospitality team transports food from the hospital to the facility’s main campus everyday, no matter the weather.
The main campus building has aged, posing barriers for patients that range from inadequate parking to failing infrastructure.
As all factors converged, including increased demand for mental health services due to the pandemic, a workforce shortage and a sewer collapse that left the first floor of the facility practically unusable for seven weeks. Kosovich said the time was right to start working toward localizing and modernizing their services.
The new campus on nearly five acres on North 13th Street and Sixth Avenue North will double the facility’s capacity and all services will be consolidated under one roof, including inpatient care and the detoxification unit that is similar to a subacute facility, an integrated component of Rimrock’s continuum of services.
The new building, which will be more than 78,000 square feet, will be constructed on the property and the current warehouse on the site will be turned into covered parking.
“The needs are so great right now. COVID tipped some people over … and really made them lose their coping mechanism and there was more drinking, more drug abuse, more mental anguish,” said Kosovich. “We’re doubling our space, and Lordy I hope it’s enough because of what we’re seeing.”
Since the start of the pandemic, increased depression, anxiety and fear has driven substance use throughout the country and Kosovich has seen an increased need for mental health and substance use services in Montana.
In June 2020, about three months after the initial lockdown measures, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use in an attempt to cope with the emotional distress brought on by the pandemic, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. And in the early months of the pandemic an 18% increase in overdoses was reported by ODMAP, an online tool that tracks overdoses throughout the country.
In Montana, March 2020 alcohol sales were reaching holiday numbers and liquor sales in September 2020 were up 35.8% compared to sales in September 2019, according to the Department of Revenue. Those sales do not include beer, wine, cider or sales made by breweries or distilleries.
“That to me tells a big story,” Kosovich said. “People are drinking. A lot.”
Before the pandemic, Montana already ranked high in the nation for drug use and second in the country for child protective services (CPS) placement, which often indicates substance use in the home, Kosovich said. During the lockdown, referrals to child protective services decreased. When school started in-person again, referrals ramped back up.
“This time is right. (An expanded facility) is so needed to make our community safe,” Kosovich said.
Getting services to families during the height of the pandemic for a four-day deep-dive therapy session proved difficult, but by the second month of COVID lockdowns, Kosovich said her team figured out how to move the sessions online.
An extra meeting was added to the front end of the sessions just for troubleshooting and to teach all the parties involved how to use the telemedicine platform.
“That was hard. Being able to answer questions for people and maintain the interaction, it was really interesting. We pulled it off,” Kosovich said.
The organization utilized telemedicine before the pandemic because about 51% of the foundation’s patients are from outside Yellowstone County. But the advances made during the pandemic with telehealth were kept in mind as the designs evolve for the new campus.
“The pandemic has pushed both traditional medicine and behavioral medicine to a new place. Telemedicine is here to stay,” Kosovich said.
Since planning began two years ago for the new facility, the idea was always to build for growth. The need for inpatient and residential services is expected to grow by 33% in the next five years and outpatient services is expected to grow by 25%, according to data from Rimrock Foundation.
The exact square footage of the new building and anticipated capacity are still in flux as Rimrock works with Collaborative Design Architect on the final plans.
The company brought on its own experts in health care design and technology to enhance efficiency and integrate tech into the treatment process.
“It’s such a great opportunity to build from the ground up,” Kosovich said.
For example, the teams are thinking about utilizing smart boards during therapy sessions to add a visual component for those recovering.
But what Kosovich is most excited for is enhanced security to keep both patients and employees safe.
“We’re really excited about how we’ll be able to control access to different areas of the building for both a patient and an employee...we can really use technology to assist us in safety,” Kosovich said.
The new design will have separate entrances for outpatients and inpatients and feel warm and welcoming, Kosovich said. The current building was a doctor’s office before the foundation moved in, bringing with it a sterile atmosphere.
“We want it to be comfortable and home-like. My goal is that when someone walks into this facility…I want them to say to themselves ‘I’m supposed to be here,’” Kosovich said.
With the expanded services, Kosovich hopes to cut down on wait times that are characteristic of all treatment facilities in Montana.
“Patients will be able to access the care they need,” Kosovich said. “We don’t want people to have to wait. When people are ready to go into treatment they’re ready to go into treatment today.”
The projected total for the construction is $22 million to be funded through traditional financing, donations and the sale of all other properties except the treatment court facility.
Even the Community Mental Health Services location in Midtown Billings that opened last May will be moved to the incoming downtown facility and the property sold. The mental health service was moved to Midtown because the main campus needed more space for other programs. Kosovich said it was always meant to be a temporary fix.
She hopes to generate $7 million from the foundation's first attempt at fundraising, but the projected amount falls at $5 million.
She hopes to have shovels in the ground in spring or summer of next year and occupancy by 2023. Currently, staffing will stay the same with plans to incrementally increase.
“We’re anticipating the birth of something new and it’s really going to improve this community. The anticipation and excitement is incredible,” Kosovich said.