Rimrock Foundation announces new campus, expanded capacity

The main campus building has aged, posing barriers for patients that range from inadequate parking to failing infrastructure.

As all factors converged, including increased demand for mental health services due to the pandemic, a workforce shortage and a sewer collapse that left the first floor of the facility practically unusable for seven weeks. Kosovich said the time was right to start working toward localizing and modernizing their services.

The new campus on nearly five acres on North 13th Street and Sixth Avenue North will double the facility’s capacity and all services will be consolidated under one roof, including inpatient care and the detoxification unit that is similar to a subacute facility, an integrated component of Rimrock’s continuum of services.

The new building, which will be more than 78,000 square feet, will be constructed on the property and the current warehouse on the site will be turned into covered parking.

“The needs are so great right now. COVID tipped some people over … and really made them lose their coping mechanism and there was more drinking, more drug abuse, more mental anguish,” said Kosovich. “We’re doubling our space, and Lordy I hope it’s enough because of what we’re seeing.”