Rimrock Foundation Board of Directors has selected Jeff Keller to serves as its new CEO. Keller, a long-time Billings resident, will lead the 200-person team starting in mid-April.

“Rimrock has been a staple in Billings and the region for over 50 years and is a place of hope and healing," Keller said. "I am honored to have been selected to serve in the role of CEO and I look forward to continuing the good work of Rimrock and engaging the community through Rimrock’s mission.”

Keller has an extensive business background including commercial banking and non-profit executive. He is the past president of the Rimrock Board of Directors and president of the Ramsey Keller Memorial. He is also a community advocate serving on local boards and a volunteer for youth sports.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working side by side with Jeff. His passion, business acumen, and understanding of the critical work that Rimrock provides make him a great choice to lead Rimrock into the future," said Lenette Kosovich, Rimrock's past CEO. "I am thrilled to have him lead our incredible team.” Kosovich will continue in an advisory role through the transition of the new CEO."