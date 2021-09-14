Rimrock Learning Center temporarily closed because of COVID-19 cases

The Rimrock Learning Center has been closed for the rest of this week due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests within the last week.

Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said the situation would be re-evaluated as the week goes on. The learning center houses the district's Early Childhood Special Education Academy, which has 22 staff members and around 100 students.

Last week between eight and 10 students went home ill, and by Thursday three Rimrock Learning Center staff were symptomatic, according to Upham. Those staff members were tested and the tests came back positive. On Monday another staff member was ill, but tested negative. Four others are symptomatic but test results were still pending Tuesday.

Upham said that Judy Povilaitis, the director of special education, recommended the temporary closure and that he supported her decision.

"We decided that we would suspend for the remainder of the week at least to monitor if there were any more cases," Upham said.