{{featured_button_text}}

The Rimrock Mall is set to open its first indoor, high-tech baseball and softball training facility in January, the first Montana franchise for D-Bat, a national company. 

D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy will use a simulator machine, called Hit Trax, that allows batters to virtually hit on any major league field. The simulator keeps track of batting analytics, including exit velocity and angle, according to a press release. 

D-Bat facility

A look inside the D-Bat's facilities. 

Franchise owners, Brandon and Elly Wood, announced the store opening on Facebook in September, KTVQ News in Billings reported. 

There will be 10 batting cages, and training courses for kids and teens will be offered. Camps and clinics will also be scheduled throughout the year. The store, near J.C. Penney, will also sell D-Bat brand products and baseball merchandise. 

“Each lesson is tailored to each player and can focus on hitting, defense, mental strength and more. D-Bat offers an exciting, interactive and high tech place to learn baseball and softball skills.," said owner Brandon Wood, in a press release.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Wood is a retired Major League Baseball player and will be a professional instructor at D-Bat. He was a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) in 2003 and played from 2007 to 2011 for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Pittsburgh Pirates. His wife, Elly, is a Billings native. The couple lives in Billings with their son, Brooks. 

The new franchise will be the first in Montana. D-Bat first opened in 1998 in Addison, Texas. Nationwide there are more than 90 locations, according to the company's website. The Billings D-Bat facility plans to open in "early winter 2020."

The new addition will continue the evolution of Rimrock Mall from a traditional shopping center to a lifestyle center for the community, said Daron Olson, marketing director for Rimrock Mall, in a press release. 

Retrospective: Rimrock Mall, Vol. II

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags