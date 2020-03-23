Rimrock Mall in Billings temporarily suspending hours

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Rimrock Mall is temporarily suspending its hours starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, with plans to reopen on Monday, April 6.
In a press release, mall management encouraged patrons to check the mall’s individual restaurants and other service retailers as some may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Billings and neighborhoods.
Dillard’s, which has its own doors, plans to remain open beyond the 7 p.m. Monday closure. The store’s hours of operations may be found at its website.
“Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities,” mall management said in the press release.
“At Rimrock Mall, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remains our top priority.”
For more information, go to
rimrockmall.com. Retrospective: Rimrock Mall
Easter Bunny at Rimrock Mall, 1977
A girl pays a visit to the Easter Bunny at Rimrock Mall in April 1977.
Gazette file photo
First Federal Savings & Loan at Rimrock Mall, 1979
The First Federal Savings & Loan branch at Rimrock Mall is shown shortly after a robbery at the bank on February 16, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Police investigate a bank robbery at Rimrock Mall, 1979
Billings police investigate a bank robbery at First Federal Savings & Loan at Rimrock Mall in February 1979.
Gazette file photo
Pipe smoking competition at Rimrock Mall, 1979
A pipe smoking contest is held outside of The Tinder Box in Rimrock Mall on February 24, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Holiday shoppers at Rimrock Mall, 1979
Holiday shoppers crowd Rimrock Mall in November 1979.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Girls shopping for music, 1980
Girls from Anaconda shop for music at Musicland in Rimrock Mall in March 1980.
Gazette file photo
500 dollar shopping spree winner at Rimrock Mall, 1980
Pauline Wambolt, winner of a 500 dollar shopping spree at Rimrock Mall, is interviewed by a television news crew in October 1980.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Christmas shoppers at Rimrock Mall, 1980
Christmas shoppers rest on a bench at Rimrock Mall in December 1980.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
U.S. Air Force jet fighter at Rimrock Mall, 1981
U.S. Air Force personnel wash a jet fighter in the parking lot of Rimrock Mall in September 1981.
Gazette file photo
JC Penney job applicants, 1982
Job applicants line up prior to the opening of JC Penney in Rimrock Mall in 1982.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Rimrock Mall health fair, 1982
A woman and two children attend a health fair at Rimrock Mall in February 1982.
Gazette file photo
JC Penney grand opening at Rimrock Mall, 1982
Costumed characters greet children at the JC Penney grand opening at Rimrock Mall on February 24, 1982.
Gazette file photo
Giant sandwich at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Chalet Market employees construct a giant sandwich during an Easter Seals fundraiser at Rimrock Mall in March 1984.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Children on carnival ride at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Children ride a carnival ride in the parking lot of Rimrock Mall in May 1984.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Computer directory at Rimrock Mall, 1984
A man uses a computerized directory at Rimrock Mall in November 1984.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Line to meet Santa Claus at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Rimrock Mall visitors wait in line to meet Santa in November 1984.
Gazette file photo
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer at Rimrock Mall, 1993
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer converses with visitors at Rimrock Mall in April 1993.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Rimrock Mall, 1993
The main entrance to Rimrock Mall is seen in May 1993.
Gazette file photo
Papa John's restaurant in Rimrock Mall, 1994
Papa John's Restaurant (not related to the pizza chain) in Rimrock Mall is seen in January 1994.
Gazette file photo
Russian dancers at Rimrock Mall, 1995
Members of a Russian folk dance group shop for toys at Rimrock Mall in January 1995.
Gazette file photo
Tiger at Rimrock Mall, 1996
Girls feed a tiger at Rimrock Mall in 1996.
Gazette file photo
Rimrock Mall, 1996
JC Penney is seen from the interior entrance at Rimrock Mall in December 1996.
Gazette file photo
Police officer buying gifts for children at Rimrock Mall, 1996
A Billings Police Officer buys gifts for children at B. Dalton in Rimrock Mall in December 1996.
Gazette file photo
Rimrock Mall, 1996
Rimrock Mall is seen in December 1996.
Gazette file photo
Rimrock Mall Convenience Center, 1997
The Rimrock Mall Convenience Center is seen in November 1997. The building was torn down to make way for the Wynnsong 10 movie theater soon after.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Petting zoo at Rimrock Mall, 1997
Families visit at petting zoo inside Rimrock Mall in January 1997.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
King Tut exhibit at Rimrock Mall, 1998
Rimrock Mall visitors look at a King Tut archaeological exhibit in March 1998.
Gazette file photo
Montgomery Ward at Rimrock Mall, 1999
The Montgomery Ward store at Rimrock Mall is shown shortly before it closed in January 1999. The space is occupied by Dillard's today.
Gazette file photo
Montgomery Ward Automotive Center, 1999
The Montgomery Ward Automotive Center at Rimrock Mall is shown in January 1999.
Gazette file photo
Easter Bunny at Rimrock Mall, 1999
A girl receives a hug from the Easter Bunny during a visit to Rimrock Mall in April 1999.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
In this Series
53 min ago
Updated 2 hrs ago
10 hrs ago
35 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter