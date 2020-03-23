Rimrock Mall in Billings temporarily suspending hours

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Rimrock Mall is temporarily suspending its hours starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, with plans to reopen on Monday, April 6.

In a press release, mall management encouraged patrons to check the mall’s individual restaurants and other service retailers as some may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Billings and neighborhoods.

Dillard’s, which has its own doors, plans to remain open beyond the 7 p.m. Monday closure. The store’s hours of operations may be found at its website.

“Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities,” mall management said in the press release.

“At Rimrock Mall, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remains our top priority.”

For more information, go to rimrockmall.com.

