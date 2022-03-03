Rimrock Mini Mall in Billings goes up for sale

Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is looking for a new owner.

The property is listed for sale at $10.3 million.

Sale of the Mini Mall comes a month after JLL, Inc., a Chicago-based commercial real estate services company, was announced as the new managers for Rimrock Mall.

The mall's previous owner, Starwood Capital gave up the property to its bank last fall to avoid declaring bankruptcy and foreclosure.

Starwood purchased the Rimrock Mall in 2013 for $112 million. By 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall had lost more than half its value, appraising for $50 million. At the time, Starwood still owed nearly $73 million on the property.

During Starwood's tenure, it worked creatively to fill vacancies at the mall, bringing in Magic City Gymnastics and contracting with Freefall Brewery to build a brew pub there.

However, in 2018 one of the mall's anchor tenets, Herbergers department store, declared bankruptcy and left, landing an economic blow from which the mall struggled to recover.

It's been different across the street. The Mini Mall has had a relatively steady 100% occupancy rate with its storefronts over the last decade, which includes national chains like Baskin-Robbins and SportsClips, and local shops like Tesla's Cellular Repair and the Taste of Asia restaurant.

The first section of Rimrock Mini Mall was built in 1979. As business grew, the owners added on new sections in 1982, 1983 and finally in 1989, with Rent-A-Center and Runway Fashion Exchange anchoring the south end and SportsClips and LensCrafters on the north.

The property is owned by Rimrock Mini-Mall, LLC, and is managed by NAI Business Properties, which is selling the property.

