On April 7, 8, 14 and 16, at the NOVA Center for Performing Arts, Rimrock Opera will present one of the most infamous tales in the Bible’s New Testament, "Salome," in operatic form. Salome, composed by Richard Strauss, is Rimrock Opera’s 32nd major opera production.

Salome is a one-act opera based on a New Testament story in the Gospel of Mark in which King Herod’s wife Herodias bears a grudge against John the Baptist for stating that Herod's marriage to her is unlawful.

For each opera production, Rimrock Opera employs professional opera singers, a stage director and accompanist.

Salome is famous for the "Dance of the Seven Veils.” Four Billings professional dancers will be on stage with soprano, Sarah Waggoner, who sings the title role of Salome.

Douglas Nagel, former artistic director for Rimrock Opera, returns to Billings to direct and sing one of his signature roles, John the Baptist.

The production is accompanied by pianist Tim Schoessler and sung in German with English text projected above the stage. Salome is ninety minutes long without intermission.

Salome cast members include Doug Nagel as John the Baptist, Scott Wicheal as King Herod, Kimberly James as Herodias, Sarah Waggoner as Salome, Christian Quevedo as Narraboth, Ana Rangel as the Page, Jordan Shawver as a Soldier and Nazarene, William Stearns as Executioner and Meghan Kilroy as Cappadocian.