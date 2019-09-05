Some of the best model builders in the region will show off their work in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 21. Rimrock Plastic Modelers will host its 15th annual contest and show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church, located at 2940 Poly Drive. The public is invited and admission is free.
According to a press release from the club, the show will feature a wide variety of scale-modeling skills and interests, including cars, aircraft, ships, military vehicles, science fiction and others.
Model builders of all skill levels are invited to enter the contest, which includes categories for young modelers.
For more information about the contest, the organization, or the 2019 model show, call 696-4000 or go to the Rimrock Plastic Modelers page on Facebook.