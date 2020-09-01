 Skip to main content
Rimrock Plastic Modelers show and contest planned

Rimrock Plastic Modelers show

A model airplane is on display during the Rimrock Plastic Modelers show in 2019. This year's show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Gainan's Heights Garden Center. Admission is free.

Rimrock Plastic Modelers, a group of plastic scale model enthusiasts, will host its 16th annual contest and show on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Gainan’s Heights Garden Center, 810 Bench Blvd. The public is invited, and admission is free.

Some of the best model builders in the region will show off their work, which includes a wide variety of scale-modeling skills and interests, including cars, aircraft, ships, military vehicles, science fiction and more.

Model builders of all skill levels are invited to enter the contest, which includes categories for young modelers, according to a press release from the group.

For more information about Rimrock Plastic Modelers or the 2020 model show, call 696-4000 or go to Rimrock Plastic Modelers’ Facebook page.

