Rims closed for Fourth of July; MetraPark fireworks planned

The Billings Fire Department plans to close public areas along the Rims as well as Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

According to a press release from the department, the closures will include the public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3, to and including Zimmerman Park.

Closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 and remain in effect until the morning of Sunday, July 5.

Vehicle, bike and pedestrian access is prohibited during that period. The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Airport Police and Billings Fire Department will have active patrols along the closed areas.

The fire department also reminded residents that the Billings Montana City Code prohibits the sale, use and possession of fireworks within the city limits.

At this time, one public fireworks display is planned in Billings located at the MetraPark upper parking lot.