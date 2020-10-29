Rims light display, procession, to honor tow truck operators killed in crash

Visser is survived by his wife and five children. The GoFundMe page for him describes his love of motorcycles, beards, "a good black hoodie" and his wife's cooking.

"He may have looked the part of the gruff biker dude, but his soul was kind and gentle," the tribute to him says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Thursday at 5 p.m., the two GoFundMe fundraising campaigns had raised a combined $91,690 since they were started Monday.

People from Washington, Wyoming, and across Montana are planning to attend Friday's event, according to Kristopher Moore, an organizer for the event who also owns Thin Line Towing and Recovery in Billings and is a part of the Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association.

Tributes to Visser and Allen have also been posted to social media throughout the week from a variety of responder organizations including the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office and others.