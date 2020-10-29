Rims light display, procession, to honor tow truck operators killed in crash

Plans are taking shape for an event Friday evening in Billings to honor the lives of two Hanser's Automotive tow truck operators killed Sunday in an interstate crash.
The event will include a light display from first responder vehicles amassed on the Rims, and will be followed by a procession down North 27th Street that will go onto the interstate and end at 360 Office Solutions at Zoo Drive and Pierce Parkway.
The tow truck operators have been identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Ryan Visser of Billings and 28-year-old William Casie Allen of Reed Point.
Visser and Allen were struck by a pickup truck early Sunday while trying to tow a truck and trailer that had crashed earlier in the morning.
Both had worked for Hanser's Automotive in Billings since 2018.
The company is raising money through the website GoFundMe to help the men's families pay for funeral expenses and other costs.
Allen, who went by his middle name Casie, was remembered in a tribute on the GoFundMe page as a "sweet and soft-spoken" person who loved the outdoors.
He "deserved to have another 60 years of fishing, bow hunting, and shooting ahead of him. He was a brave young man who was taken from us far too soon," the GoFundMe page says.
Visser is survived by his wife and five children. The GoFundMe page for him describes his love of motorcycles, beards, "a good black hoodie" and his wife's cooking.
"He may have looked the part of the gruff biker dude, but his soul was kind and gentle," the tribute to him says.
By Thursday at 5 p.m., the two GoFundMe fundraising campaigns had raised a combined $91,690 since they were started Monday.
People from Washington, Wyoming, and across Montana are planning to attend Friday's event, according to Kristopher Moore, an organizer for the event who also owns Thin Line Towing and Recovery in Billings and is a part of the Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association.
Tributes to Visser and Allen have also been posted to social media throughout the week from a variety of responder organizations including the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office and others.
"We've worked with both of these men," a post on the Facbook page run by Billings firefighters said. "We also know how poorly people pay attention in accident scenes. This senseless act should serve as a reminder to everyone to slow down and move over. It's also advisable to not film scenes on your phone as you drive through."
In addition to the event acting as a tribute to Visser and Allen, Moore said the hope is that such a display of support can save more lives in the future.
"In order to keep all emergency responders safe, we just kind of want to push the Slow Down, Move Over law, trying to get everybody to pay attention and avoid this in the future. It's a sad loss and we want to avoid it down the road," Moore said.
The procession route as of Thursday afternoon is as follows:
- Emergency vehicles stage on the Rims off Highway 3 near the water tower beginning at 6 p.m.
- Lighting up the Rims will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a moment of silence
- At about 7:15 p.m. a procession will begin going down Highway 3
- The procession will continue down North 27th Street
- The procession will get on I-90 and go to South Billings Boulevard.
- The procession will then go from South Billings Boulevard to Old Laurel Road
- The procession will then go from Old Laurel Road back onto the interstate at the King Avenue Exit, continue to Zoo Drive and then gather at 360 Office Solutions at Pierce Parkway and Zoo Drive
Media and responders attending are asked to email Meaghan Cook at meaghan.l.cook@gmail.com to get the latest information and details about the event.
Cook is the secretary for the Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association, and said that finalized procession route and staging information for vehicles will be finalized at 1 p.m. Friday.
Members of the public have been asked to view the light-up portion of the event from below the Rims.
