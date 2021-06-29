Rise Above! Billings announces Hot Air Balloon Festival July 23, 24, 25

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous announced that the organization will host its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival on July 23 through July 25, 2021. Balloons will take off from Amend Park in the mornings of July 23, 24, and 25 (weather permitting). A Balloon Glow and Field Festival will be held on Saturday, July 24, starting 6 p.m. until after dark. At dusk, spectators can expect to see the balloons light the park from the ground like candles. The balloon glow event will include food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more. After the balloon glow, the event will provide a free movie in the park.