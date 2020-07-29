Rise Up for Children event planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Chapter of Operation Underground Railroad, in conjunction with End Exploitation Montana and the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force, will host a demonstration called “Rise Up for Children” at the Yellowstone County Courthouse from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release from organizers, the purpose of the demonstration is to raise awareness about the rise of child trafficking and the importance of government action in the interest of these victims.

Since COVID-19 has hit, sexual exploitation of children has exponentially increased as infrastructure that protects kids has been removed and children are spending unprecedented amounts of time online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has experienced a 90.46% increase in CyberTipline reports from January to June 2020, versus the same time period in 2019. Reports of child abuse cases are millions higher this year than they were last year, and the numbers are rising.

Anyone interested in adding their voice to the issue are encouraged to sign up to attend the event, online at cerv.is/m?0059x3622 or by emailing demonstration organizers at montanaourteam@gmail.com.

For more information about the Rise Up for Children campaign, go to ourrescue.org/riseup or text “helpthem” to 51555.

Attendees of Thursday’s demonstration are asked to wear blue, maintain a social distance of six feet, and wear a mask.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0