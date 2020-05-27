Riverside Middle School surprises students with awards

Riverside Middle School students were surprised by a parade of teachers and staff in vehicles Wednesday morning as the school handed out their end-of-the-year awards to the top eighth-graders.

The 2020 winners are: 

Elks Student of the Year

Nominated by faculty and judged on the basis of character, leadership, service, citizenship and academic achievement.

Winner: Tyler Strobel

American Legion Citizenship award

Honors students who have shown outstanding academic achievement, leadership and responsibility for two years.

Winners: Marquel Berns and Kienna Gillespie

Runners-up: Nathan Strobel and Ruby Hampton

YMCA Principal's Leadership Award

Nominated by faculty and judged on the basis of character, leadership, service, citizenship and academic achievement.

Winner: Owen Blatchford

Athlete of the Year

Voted on by coaches based on leadership, dependability, teamwork, determination, coachable attitude and athletic ability.

Winners: Elysiana Ramirez, Michael Grams and Maxx Lee

Photos: Riverside Middle School awards

