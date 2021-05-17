Riverside Park to host Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board presentation

The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board invites the public to celebrate the National Preservation Month of May with a public presentation on Riverside Park in Laurel, a site that is being nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

Blain Fandrich, YHPB Chair and local archaeologist, will discuss the fascinating history of this site, including its history as a WPA Project and its use as a POW Camp for WWII combatants.

Fandrich will speak on May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, with another program on May 22 at 10 a.m. This year, YHPB is focusing on local outreach with a spotlight on Riverside Park for National Preservation Month. All interested community members are encouraged to attend.

For more information, please contact Cecelia Gavinsky, Western Heritage Center/YHPB Liaison at (406) 256-6809 x13X, archives@ywhc.org

