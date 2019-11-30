{{featured_button_text}}

The National Association of County and City Health Officials selected RiverStone Health Environmental Health Services to mentor a local health department in Wisconsin.

The mentorship involves using the FDA’s retail food regulatory program standards to improve food safety, according to a press release from RiverStone. The Retail Program Standards help local health agencies make the greatest impact on food safety, use effective risk-factor interventions, and improve uniformity between regulatory agencies. RiverStone Health was one of 37 sites to directly partner with NACCHO and will serve as a mentor for the Trempealeau County Health Department in Wisconsin from December through the end of August 2020.

