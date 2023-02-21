The National Committee for Quality Assurance has again recognized RiverStone Health Clinics for meeting the high standards to be named a Patient-Centered Medical Home.

This quality of care designation applies to RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Worden, Bridger and Joliet. Additionally, the main clinic at 123 S. 27th St. in Billings received renewal of its Behavioral Health Integration Distinction.

The Patient-Centered Medical Home designation means that RiverStone Health Clinics emphasize access to care, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients. RiverStone Health earned the Behavioral Health Distinction because it has the right resources in its primary care clinics to serve patients with behavioral health conditions.

“We are proud of the high quality care our clinic staff delivers to our patients every day,” said Jon Forte, RiverStone Health president and CEO. “The NCQA recognizes our commitment to providing the right care at the right time to all community members who seek our services. Our clinic teams seamlessly integrate primary care with mental health and substance use disorder treatment, so we care for the whole person — body and mind.”