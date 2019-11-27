On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, RiverStone Health Foundation will collect new hats, gloves and scarves to fill the RiverStone Health Tree of Warmth located in the clinic.
Each year, RiverStone Health employees, along with community members, adorn a Tree of Warmth in the RiverStone Health Clinic lobby. Instead of being decorated with Christmas ornaments, the tree is decorated with new hats, gloves and scarves. The tree stays up throughout the winter season and anyone in need of cold weather gear is welcomed to take what is needed.
Community members are invited to bring new cold-weather accessories to RiverStone Health Clinic, 123 S. 27th Street. Staff members will collect gifts in the clinic entrance roundabout from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from RiverStone. The community is also welcome to enjoy a cup of cider in the RiverStone Health Clinic lobby. Monetary donations for the project may be made securely online at riverstonehealth.org/give.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.