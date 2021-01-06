RiverStone Health encourages participation in vaccine survey by Jan. 15

RiverStone Health is conducting an online survey to help us measure community interest in vaccination. We want to be sure to address community questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent that disease.

Nearly 3,000 people have already completed the survey. We hope even more Yellowstone County residents will answer the survey to help RiverStone Health plan the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are now available in limited quantities for local health workers, senior living center residents, and first responders. The supply is expected to increase, gradually making safe, effective vaccinations available to more Yellowstone County residents in the first months of 2021.

Answers to the survey will be anonymous, unless individuals completing the survey choose to identify themselves. All survey results will be reported as totals that don’t identify individuals.

The survey is online now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/66J2GKH and can also be found on covid.riverstonehealth.org. It takes about five minutes to complete and will be open through Friday, January 15.