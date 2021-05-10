RiverStone Health Foundation offers $50 incentive for COVID-19 shots

On Thursday, people getting COVID-19 shots will get paid cash.

RiverStone Health Foundation, the nonprofit partner of RiverStone Health, is offering $50 to the first 400 people who get vaccinations at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., thanks to an anonymous donation.

“Our friend cares deeply about this community,” said Kristie Asay, executive director of the RiverStone Health Foundation. “This wonderful supporter stepped up with a $20,000 gift to incentivize vaccinations in Yellowstone County.”

With this gift to the foundation, $50 will be offered to each of the first 400 people who get a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Shrine. Thursday clinic hours are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a walk-in clinic for people age 16 and older. Those ages 16 and 17 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine and incentive. Consent forms may be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org and are available at the walk-in clinic. No appointment is needed. Masks are required in the building.

People who get their first dose of Pfizer vaccine Thursday will be scheduled for the second dose the first week of June at the Shrine. Second dose vaccinations at the Shrine will continue until June 3.