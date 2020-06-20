RiverStone Health holds first free COVID-19 snapshot testing event

RiverStone Health, which had 2,000 free tests to offer, had Yellowstone County residents lined up in their cars as early as 6:30 a.m. Four lines of vehicles filled the upper parking lot at MetraPark. Staff and volunteers made their way down each row passing out instructions for the nose swabs and consent forms.

“All they need to get tested is their name and a mailing address,” Hinz said.

Hinz said those tested today can expect to see their results in two weeks or less, with kits being sent to the state’s testing lab. Negative results will be mailed, and those testing positive will be contacted by their phone.

The number of tests conducted comes second to ensuring that they’re done correctly. Although the test itself takes just a few minutes, 15 seconds per nostril by Hinz’s estimate, some had been waiting in line for over an hour before they received their test.

“As part of the governor’s reopening plan, we’re hoping to reach as many people as possible,” she said.