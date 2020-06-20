RiverStone Health holds first free COVID-19 snapshot testing event

The volunteers and staff members at RiverStone Health had tested about 300 COVID-19 tests by late Saturday morning, with hundreds more still waiting in line.
Billings joined other gateway cities and tribal nations to conduct asymptomatic testing on a wider scale, while cases of COVID-19 have steadily climbed in the past two weeks. On Saturday, state health officials reported 32 new cases, with five in Yellowstone County.
“This is about how many people we expect, and how many that we prepared for,” said RiverStone Health Vice President of Public Health Service Shawn Hinz.
As part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening of Montana, thousands of tests have been supplied to healthcare providers to provide a wide “snapshot” of the virus’ presence in the state. Livingston, Gardiner and Miles City also hosted free asymptomatic testing over the weekend.
As of Saturday, the state has 130 active cases. Yellowstone, Big Horn and Custer counties combine for 17 of those. On Thursday, Custer County health officials recommended that businesses enact Phase I restrictions of the state’s reopening plan.
RiverStone Health, which had 2,000 free tests to offer, had Yellowstone County residents lined up in their cars as early as 6:30 a.m. Four lines of vehicles filled the upper parking lot at MetraPark. Staff and volunteers made their way down each row passing out instructions for the nose swabs and consent forms.
“All they need to get tested is their name and a mailing address,” Hinz said.
Hinz said those tested today can expect to see their results in two weeks or less, with kits being sent to the state’s testing lab. Negative results will be mailed, and those testing positive will be contacted by their phone.
The number of tests conducted comes second to ensuring that they’re done correctly. Although the test itself takes just a few minutes, 15 seconds per nostril by Hinz’s estimate, some had been waiting in line for over an hour before they received their test.
“As part of the governor’s reopening plan, we’re hoping to reach as many people as possible,” she said.
During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Bullock attributed the recent spike in confirmed cases to the increase in testing now that the state has access to an ample supply of kits, and in part due to the reopening of businesses.
In the past week, the state reported its highest daily increase since the end of March. Hinz echoed Bullock in urging residents to stay diligent, as the virus is still present throughout the state. Should any of the 2,000 tests be left over by the time the event ends at noon, Hinz said RiverStone Health will begin planning for a similar event.
“It’s worthwhile, but it does take a little patience,” said Julie Solberg, who had been waiting in line since testing began at 9 a.m.
Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health John Fulton encouraged those who had attended public rallies, large gatherings or traveled recently to take advantage of the free testing.
Koery and Paula Nelson, who attended the tribute to George Floyd held in Billings on June 6, felt that it would be best for them to be tested after Paula learned of the event through social media.
“After being around that many people, it just feel like the responsible thing to do,” Koery Nelson said.
