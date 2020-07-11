RiverStone Health holds second snapshot testing after care home outbreak

Yellowstone County held its second drive-thru testing event for COVID-19 Saturday, ending a week that saw five deaths and dozens of cases stemming from an outbreak at a local care facility.
The latest tally from Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the county leading the state in both active and total cases, at 258 and 435, respectively. Nine residents of Yellowstone County have died due to coronavirus.
In the past week, the United States has twice broken its daily record of new cases of COVID-19. The country has averaged around 53,700 new cases every day during that time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked more than 126,000 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak among nursing home staff and residents.
Canyon Creek Memory Care, one of seven assisted living facilities in Yellowstone County to confirm cases of COVID-19, reported that as of Friday night, 55 residents and 36 staff members had tested positive.
The family of 88-year-old Donna Kristiansen received her positive results Friday morning after being tested two days prior. Her daughter, Carol Stoltz, told the Gazette that she is currently asymptomatic. Just a week before the positive result, staff had tested Kristiansen for the first time, and the results came back negative.
“She had just come out of the hospital, because of a broken hip. They tested her once she returned to Canyon Creek,” Stoltz said.
Kristiansen, who has been a resident at Canyon Creek since March 31, still receives bi-weekly physical therapy sessions to heal her hip. Just like all other residents at Canyon Creek, Stoltz said her mother is isolated. Therapists come to her room wearing PPE.
Stoltz said she hasn’t seen or spoken with her mother since her last day at the hospital. She receives daily updates on the general situation in the facility from its director, but for details regarding her mother, she has to call Canyon Creek. She said the time and effort needed to host a Skype call would put too much strain on staff members trying to cope with the outbreak.
“It’s been stressful. She doesn’t have symptoms, but that doesn’t mean she’s not going to develop them. On the other hand though, I really like Canyon Creek and I trust the staff there. I don’t regret putting her there at all,” Stoltz said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock announced a mandate that all nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state that receive visitors must conduct periodic surveillance testing of their staff and residents.
Canyon Creek and Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community in Bozeman, both owned by Washington State-based Koelsch Communities, opted out of sentinel testing offered by the state in May.
Chase Salyers, a spokesperson for Koelsch Communities, wrote in an email Saturday that Spring Creek tested 30 of its residents May 5. Two days later, every test returned with negative results. Several staff members who have elected for tests have also shown to be free of the virus.
“Against this background, Spring Creek Inn declined to participate in the voluntary sentinel testing program when it was offered by the State of Montana,” Salyers wrote.
Salyers also wrote that, following the emergency order from Gov. Bullock, the facility was currently in the process of gathering enough kits to hold a second round of testing.
To assist with the explosion of cases at Canyon Creek, staff members at the Billings Clinic volunteered to work as employees of the state at the facility for the next 72 hours. Members of the Montana National Guard arrived at the facility within three hours’ notice Friday afternoon as well.
“According to our orders, we have to be prepared to stay here for at least 14 days, but that can always change. I’ve learned to take things minute-by-minute since April 20,” said Master Sgt. Neil Keane, the NCOIC of a 19-person team based out of Billings.
The 12 guard members, with six people working in 12-hour shifts each, are tasked with providing food for the facility’s employees and sanitizing their work space. Keane said their mission has to operate outside of anything related to either law enforcement or providing medical care.
“We definitely keep busy. We’re basically covering all of central and eastern Montana. My team’s been as far as Fort Peck and Fort Belknap, assisting the testing there,” he said.
For RiverStone’s testing session at MetraPark Saturday, the Montana National Guard assisted RiverStone staff members. More than 150 vehicles started snaking through lines directed by Guard members at 8 a.m., and the last test wasn't completed until 1:30 p.m.
The Montana National Guard tallied 838 tests, nearly twice as many as the previous “snapshot” testing session held three weeks ago, according to a press release from RiverStone Health. Of those tested, 153 people showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Those showing symptoms can expect their results to arrive within a couple of days. During the June 20 round of testing, three people tested positive.
