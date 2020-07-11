RiverStone Health holds second snapshot testing after care home outbreak

“She had just come out of the hospital, because of a broken hip. They tested her once she returned to Canyon Creek,” Stoltz said.

Kristiansen, who has been a resident at Canyon Creek since March 31, still receives bi-weekly physical therapy sessions to heal her hip. Just like all other residents at Canyon Creek, Stoltz said her mother is isolated. Therapists come to her room wearing PPE.

Stoltz said she hasn’t seen or spoken with her mother since her last day at the hospital. She receives daily updates on the general situation in the facility from its director, but for details regarding her mother, she has to call Canyon Creek. She said the time and effort needed to host a Skype call would put too much strain on staff members trying to cope with the outbreak.

“It’s been stressful. She doesn’t have symptoms, but that doesn’t mean she’s not going to develop them. On the other hand though, I really like Canyon Creek and I trust the staff there. I don’t regret putting her there at all,” Stoltz said.