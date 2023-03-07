RiverStone Health Hospice is recruiting new volunteers to assist patients, families and caregivers.

Volunteers provide support in many ways, including visiting with dying patients and their families, running errands for them, assisting with bereavement services, tending the Hospice Home garden and helping with office duties such as filing and mailings.

RiverStone Health Hospice volunteers are caring, dedicated, compassionate people. Their work can be very rewarding. Some of our volunteers have been with us for more than 20 years. Volunteers work when they wish and don’t need to commit to a certain number of hours in a month or year.

New volunteer training is scheduled for April 13 and 14 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. If you are interested in this community service opportunity, please call now to start your application process. Call Sarah Rachac, RiverStone Health Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 406-247-3313.