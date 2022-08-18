 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RiverStone Health Hospice seeking volunteers

Billings – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.

RiverStone Health Hospice will offer a two-day volunteer training on Oct. 13 and 14 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th. If you are interested in helping individuals and families served by our community-based hospice, please contact Sarah at 406.651.6500 to start the application process.

