 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Riverstone Health Hosts 5k

  • 0
Riverstone Health
Skoog Photography

Billings – RiverStone Health Foundation will host its annual 5K Scrub Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., beginning and ending in historic South Park. The run/walk will be followed by a free Kids’ Dash around South Park.

The event promotes the importance of physical activity to overall health. Participants journey through south Billings and celebrate with ice cream, beverages, music and activities at the family-friendly post-party in South Park.

Proceeds from the Scrub Run benefit RiverStone Reads, a literacy program that provides a free book to every child who visits RiverStone Health. The Foundation raises funds and advocates for patients ranging from newborns to the elderly, recognizing that all deserve access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation. 

To walk or run in the 5K & Kids’ Dash, participants should register at: RiverStoneHealth.org/run Registration fee is $35 in advance, or $40 on the day of the event.  Individuals may also choose to sponsor a RiverStone Health patient for the 5K. For more information, visit RiverStoneHealth.org/foundation or call the Foundation at 406.651.6555.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Turn toward healthy snacks for stress eating

Turn toward healthy snacks for stress eating

Are you a chocaholic? Maybe you're more of a cruncher or have a sweet tooth. We've got recipes for all of the above, as well as one for a guilt-free mocktail to enjoy after a hard day in your (home) office.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age.  They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?

Watch Now: Related Video

A year after U.S. pullout, Afghan interpreters are still stuck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News