Riverstone Health Hosts 5k

Billings – RiverStone Health Foundation will host its annual 5K Scrub Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., beginning and ending in historic South Park. The run/walk will be followed by a free Kids’ Dash around South Park.
The event promotes the importance of physical activity to overall health. Participants journey through south Billings and celebrate with ice cream, beverages, music and activities at the family-friendly post-party in South Park.
Proceeds from the Scrub Run benefit RiverStone Reads, a literacy program that provides a free book to every child who visits RiverStone Health. The Foundation raises funds and advocates for patients ranging from newborns to the elderly, recognizing that all deserve access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation.
To walk or run in the 5K & Kids’ Dash, participants should register at: RiverStoneHealth.org/run. Registration fee is $35 in advance, or $40 on the day of the event. Individuals may also choose to sponsor a RiverStone Health patient for the 5K. For more information, visit RiverStoneHealth.org/foundation or call the Foundation at 406.651.6555.