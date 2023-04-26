People age 65 and older now have the option of getting their second bivalent COVID-19 vaccine at no charge from RiverStone Health.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved a second dose of the newest COVID-19 vaccine for people age 65 and older whose first dose of this bivalent vaccine was received at least four months ago.

Bivalent means that the vaccine contains protection against the original COVID-19 virus strain along with protection against newer Omicron variants. Additional vaccine doses also are available now to adults of any age whose immune systems are not functioning normally.

For an appointment, please call RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 S. 27th St., at (406) 247-3382.

This vaccine may also be available at your local pharmacy or medical clinic. It is available to RiverStone Health Clinic patients by appointment at all of our locations.

These bivalent vaccines, in wide use since September, provide protection against serious or fatal illness from COVID-19 virus strains that continue to circulate in Yellowstone County. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports that since Jan. 1 more than 1,800 Yellowstone County residents have been ill with COVID-19 and 14 have died from related illness.