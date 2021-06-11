RiverStone Health offers COVID-19 shots at Reading Rocks

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, is partnering with Reading Rocks to make vaccinations against COVID-19 conveniently available to everyone age 12 and older.

Next week, RiverStone Health nursing staff will start offering free COVID-19 vaccinations in select Billings city parks during noontime Reading Rocks sessions.

Reading Rocks is a longtime summer literacy project of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Reading Rocks locates in city parks and elementary schools that also host Billings Public Schools free summer lunch program. This summer, parents can choose to get lunch for their children, boost their reading skills and protect them against COVID-19 disease – all in one place.

Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. at the locations listed below. The first Reading Rocks/COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for:

• Monday, June 14 at Castle Rock Park.

• Tuesday, June 15 at Pioneer Park.

• Wednesday, June 16 at Castle Rock Park.

• Thursday, June 17 at Central Park.