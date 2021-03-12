RiverStone Health offers COVID testing for travelers

RiverStone Health this week started offering COVID-19 molecular testing designed to meet the 72-hour deadline for travelers who need a negative test before departure to certain destinations.

The travelers test costs $111 and is available by appointment through RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, in the Lil Anderson Center, 123 S. 27th Street. The number to call for appointments is 406-247-3382.

Please be aware that the RiverStone travelers test won’t be accepted by the state of Hawaii. Hawaii is only accepting tests from designated partners, which are listed on state of Hawaii websites. Before traveling, RiverStone recommends checking with the destination for COVID-19 testing requirements.

RiverStone Health continues to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing every weekday from 8:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. at 2173 Overland Ave. Both a rapid test with results in 20 minutes and a molecular test that is sent to the state public health lab are available to anyone age 5 and older. Results from the state public health lab are typically back in three to five days.