RiverStone Health plans holiday hours

RiverStone Health will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24. The noon closing time includes all RiverStone Health Clinics, Public Health and the public health information line.
RiverStone Health’s free, community drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 2173 Overland Ave. will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Dec. 24. No appointment is needed for the PCR (molecular) test, which is offered to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been notified that they are close contacts of someone who tested positive.
Rapid antigen tests will be provided on Dec. 24 to people who made appointments in advance. No calls for appointments will be accepted on Thursday. Likewise, on Thursday, Dec. 31, no appointments can be made, but people who scheduled in advance will be tested.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 who want to make an appointment to get a free rapid antigen test may call 406-247-3327 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week and next week. Walk-ins are not accepted for the rapid antigen test.
The testing site will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. All other RiverStone Health programs and services will be closed on those two holidays.
According to a news release from the clinic, the holiday closures will delay reporting of some cases on the daily COVID-19 maps at the state health department’s website.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.