RiverStone Health receives donation of 3,000 pairs of socks

As colder weather approaches, RiverStone Health is ready to distribute 3,000 pairs of socks to community members in need thanks to a partnership with Bombas Socks.

As one of Bombas’ over 3,500 Giving Partners, this week RiverStone Health received the socks in adult sizes small through extra-large. Socks will be distributed through RiverStone Health programs, including Healthcare for the Homeless, RISE Services, Ryan White Clinic, RiverStone Health Clinics, and through our partners at St. Vincent DePaul and the Community Crisis Center.

“Socks are always in demand,” said Jace Dyckman, a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health. “These are high quality socks that will provide warmth as the weather changes. We are so grateful for our partnership with Bombas.”

This is the second year that RiverStone Health has received a donation of socks. For more information about Bombas Giving Partners and to see an impact report, go to beebetter.com.