RiverStone Health sites closed on Thanksgiving

To allow RiverStone Health staff to spend the holiday with their families, Yellowstone County’s public health agency will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. All sites, including the COVID-19 community testing site on Overland Avenue, will be closed.

The free, drive-through testing site, 2173 Overland Ave., will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. It offers COVID-19 tests to people with symptoms of this disease and to people who have been notified by RiverStone Health that they are close contacts of someone who has tested positive. Tests are available weekdays until 12:30 p.m. or until 200 people have been tested that day.

Because RiverStone Health will be closed for Thanksgiving, the state COVID-19 tracking map’s Friday update might show zero cases for Yellowstone County. According to information from RiverStone, this would reflect a pause in the reporting process and not an absence of new cases. All cases from the holiday will be reported after Thanksgiving, so total case counts will be accurate.

For Yellowstone County COVID-19 statistics and information on measures to slow the virus spread, please go online to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

