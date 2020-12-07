RiverStone Health testing site expands services

The COVID-19 free community testing site at 2173 Overland Ave. is now able to provide up to 250 drive-through tests daily with no appointment required.

The community testing site operated by RiverStone Health continues to be open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. Its maximum daily testing capacity has expanded from 200 tests daily to 250. This free test is available to people age 5 and older (with parent or guardian consent) with symptoms of COVID-19 and people who are close contacts of a person who has tested positive.

In addition, on Monday, the testing site started offering free, rapid tests by appointment only.

Rapid testing is available only for those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are within their first seven days of having symptoms, according to a press release from RiverStone.

To make an appointment for the free, Binax rapid test, call 406-247-3327 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins won’t be accepted. Appointments can’t be booked more than 48 hours out. If all appointments have been filled for the next 48 hours, the clinic suggest going through the regular drive-through testing, also at 2173 Overland Ave.