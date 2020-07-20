RiverStone hires two dozen temporary workers to help keep up with COVID-19 contact tracing

One of the biggest issues is the time it takes to run a test. Residents who show symptoms of the novel coronavirus are first priority and their test results come back from the state lab in a day or two, Felton said.

Residents without symptoms who chose to be tested are low priority and getting their results can take more than a week, depending on how busy the state lab is.

It's a question of capacity, Felton said. RiverStone is in the process of purchasing its own rapid testing machines, but it's currently a 10-week wait from the manufacturer.

When the outbreak first began in March, the state received 15 rapid testing machines and two of them were sent to Billings; one to St. Vincent Healthcare and the other to Billings Clinic. However, the hospitals are cautious about using them; the materials needed to run the machines are in short supply.

"They're used very sparingly," Felton said.

Later in the meeting, the council debated the merits of giving or leasing 2.5 acres of city park property in the Heights to the Better Billings Foundation, which owns and operates the Oasis water park.

Council members voted to have city staff investigate the foundation's proposal further.