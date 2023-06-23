RiverStone Health will host 21 Montana high school students from June 25-29 in Billings to learn about health careers during the annual MedStart Camp organized by the Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center.

The camp runs from Sunday till Thursday morning. Campers will have demonstrations and hands-on labs to learn about cardiac care, medical imaging, suturing, overdose prevention and paramedic training.

Students will visit with educators at Montana State University Billings, Rocky Mountain College, St. Vincent Intermountain Healthcare, Billings Clinic, Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine and RiverStone Health.

MedStart Camps are offered in several Montana cities every summer to encourage high school students who will be juniors or seniors in the fall to explore healthcare careers. Students apply for limited summer camp slots. Scholarships are available and participation by rural and first-generation college students is encouraged.

The students at the 2023 Billings MedStart Camp come from Billings, Winifred, Molt, Park City, Helena, Garrison, Glasgow, Laurel, St. Xavier, Stevensville, East Glacier and Hardin.