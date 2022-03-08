RiverStone moving to text messages for COVID-19 investigations

Beginning Thursday, RiverStone Health will use text messages to contact Yellowstone County residents who test positive for COVID-19.

The text messages will originate from the phone number 406.213.1763 and contain a link to a HIPAA-compliant online form that will only take a few minutes to fill out, the agency said in a press release Tuesday.

The form will ask for basic personal information, details about COVID-19 test dates, symptoms, and if there are any close contacts, the release said. The form will also provide quarantine and isolation instructions and release dates for those testing positive and their close contacts.

Only people who have tested positive for COVID-19 should fill out the form. The information provided is secure and will only be used for case investigation and epidemiological purposes, according to Riverstone.

Those without a cell phone or who prefer to complete the information over the phone can contact a RiverStone Health case investigator at 406.651.6415. If the online form is not completed, a member of the RiverStone Health COVID-19 team may reach out by phone.

The shift to text messages comes after the successful rollout of similar systems in a number of other Montana counties, including Flathead and Gallatin counties.

For the week ending Saturday, March 5, the Billings hospitals together had an average of 21 COVID-19 inpatients daily. On Tuesday, March 8, Montana’s Department of Health & Human Services showed 207 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, the highest number of any county in Montana.

For more information about COVID-19, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

