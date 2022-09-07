RiverStone names new CEO to replace John Felton

The RiverStone Board of Health and the RiverStone Health Clinic board have named Jonathan P. Forte as the in-coming President and Chief Executive Officer for RiverStone Health.

The Boards began an extensive search for a new President and CEO after John Felton announced that he would be retiring at the end of December 2023.

Forte, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Choptank Community Health System on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, will join RiverStone Health in January 2023, which allows for a smooth transition of leadership.

In accepting the appointment Forte said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such a dedicated and mission-driven team. The people of RiverStone Health have a strong sense of community and culture that provides a solid foundation for improving the life, health, and safety of all. I look forward to strengthening that foundation and helping lead RiverStone Health forward as we meet the future needs of the community."