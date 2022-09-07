 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RiverStone names new CEO to replace John Felton

  • 0
Jon Forte

Jon Forte 

The RiverStone Board of Health and the RiverStone Health Clinic board have named Jonathan P. Forte as the in-coming President and Chief Executive Officer for RiverStone Health.

The Boards began an extensive search for a new President and CEO after John Felton announced that he would be retiring at the end of December 2023.

Forte, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Choptank Community Health System on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, will join RiverStone Health in January 2023, which allows for a smooth transition of leadership.

In accepting the appointment Forte said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such a dedicated and mission-driven team. The people of RiverStone Health have a strong sense of community and culture that provides a solid foundation for improving the life, health, and safety of all. I look forward to strengthening that foundation and helping lead RiverStone Health forward as we meet the future needs of the community."

+1 
John Felton

Felton
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Cement truck crash on I-90

Photo: Cement truck crash on I-90

Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the Kin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Water runs once again in Jackson, Mississippi after more than a week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News