RiverStone offers free COVID-19 home test kits; omicron confirmed in county

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yellowstone County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Only a small fraction of positive COVID-19 specimens are further tested to determine if they are omicron or other variants of concern, so it is uncertain how many cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are in Yellowstone County.

Worldwide evidence so far indicates that the omicron variant is even more highly transmissible than the delta variant. Testing is very important to detect this virus so those infected can isolate themselves and take other precautions to reduce the risk of spreading it, said county health officials

RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., will offer free at-home test kits for COVID-19 for pick up from:

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 3 and 5.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Pick up of at-home test kits will be offered weekly on this schedule at RiverStone Health while supplies last.