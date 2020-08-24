RiverStone receives one of 19 state grants designed to help the uninsured get enrolled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new $30,000 state grant will help RiverStone Health find residents without health insurance and help them sign up with a plan before the deadline at the end of the year.

Federal funding that typically covers the advertising and awareness campaigns for the HealthCare.gov insurance plans has been steeply reduced, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney said recently.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health insurance is as important as it's ever been, and the state wants to make sure those who need coverage are aware that they can sign up for a plan between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15 on HealthCare.gov, he said.

To raise that awareness, the state took $1 million of its federal COVID-19 funding and turned it into a series of $30,000 grants for which community organizations across the state may apply and use to get the word out.

"We're hoping Montanans will take full advantage of this," Cooney said.