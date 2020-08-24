RiverStone receives one of 19 state grants designed to help the uninsured get enrolled

A new $30,000 state grant will help RiverStone Health find residents without health insurance and help them sign up with a plan before the deadline at the end of the year.
Federal funding that typically covers the advertising and awareness campaigns for the HealthCare.gov insurance plans has been steeply reduced, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney said recently.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health insurance is as important as it's ever been, and the state wants to make sure those who need coverage are aware that they can sign up for a plan between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15 on HealthCare.gov, he said.
To raise that awareness, the state took $1 million of its federal COVID-19 funding and turned it into a series of $30,000 grants for which community organizations across the state may apply and use to get the word out.
"We're hoping Montanans will take full advantage of this," Cooney said.
RiverStone will use its grant to augment the training of its insurance counselors and hire some temporary staffing through the end of the year to help get people enrolled, said John Felton, health officer for Yellowstone County and executive director of RiverStone Health.
COVID-19 has hit Yellowstone County residents particularly hard. Many who have lost their jobs in the pandemic have also lost the health insurance tied to that job, he said.
RiverStone officials want to ensure they can reach those who will need health insurance or those who may lose it by the end of the year and get them signed up with a plan. Those who have health insurance are less likely to put off going to a doctor, less likely to use a hospital emergency room for general medical needs and more likely to have better health, he said.
The state grant will help RiverStone find those people and "bridge that gap," Felton said. "This is an important use of COVID-19 funds."
