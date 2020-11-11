RiverStone says no new COVID-19 restrictions

Yellowstone County’s health department will not apply any new COVID-19 restrictions after reviewing the latest data on new cases and infection rates.

In a press release from RiverStone Health, which serves as the county health department, health officer and CEO John Felton said although the situation remains serious for Yellowstone County residents, improvements over the past week will put off any more health officer orders for now.

“…if things go backwards, we might have to do so in the future,” he said in the press release.

A surge of thousands of new COVID-19 cases since the start of November has compelled county health departments across the state to extend and expand on restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. Lee Montana Newspapers reported that both Silver Bow and Missoula counties have limited businesses to 50% capacity.