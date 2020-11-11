RiverStone says no new COVID-19 restrictions

Yellowstone County’s health department will not apply any new COVID-19 restrictions after reviewing the latest data on new cases and infection rates.
In a press release from RiverStone Health, which serves as the county health department, health officer and CEO John Felton said although the situation remains serious for Yellowstone County residents, improvements over the past week will put off any more health officer orders for now.
“…if things go backwards, we might have to do so in the future,” he said in the press release.
A surge of thousands of new COVID-19 cases since the start of November has compelled county health departments across the state to extend and expand on restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. Lee Montana Newspapers reported that both Silver Bow and Missoula counties have limited businesses to 50% capacity.
The state’s COVID-19 tracking and mapping website had the number of active cases at just over 17,000 Wednesday, an all-time high since the start of the pandemic. The site, which is maintained by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, also shows that at least 472 residents have died due to the virus.
Yellowstone County leads the state in active cases with 3,972 as of Wednesday morning.
Felton announced Monday that current restrictions for Yellowstone County will remain in place through Dec. 9. Those include limiting those attending private gatherings to 25 people, regardless of how well attendees can socially distance themselves. That limitation does not apply to places of worship, which the latest health order caps at 75% capacity.
Wednesday’s decision to hold off on additional measures followed an assessment of delayed COVID-19 testing results by Felton and a team from the county’s Unified Health Command. The information showed that new cases in Yellowstone County dropped last week, compared to the week prior.
The average new case count went from 92 to 79 per 100,000 population during that time, according to the most recent press release from RiverStone Health.
Felton again urged residents to take responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 by socially distancing, wearing a mask while around others, working from home when possible and staying home when sick.
Hospitalizations in Yellowstone County is also at an all-time high, according to the press release, with an average of 124 people a day being treated for COVID-19 at St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic for the first 10 days of November.
The latest snapshot update on hospitals throughout Montana has both facilities at or near bed capacity, with 22 people on ventilators.
The county's Unified Health Command COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks the ability of health officials to respond to new cases, showed several categories as “red,” meaning they're stressed to the point of critically impacting operations. Those categories included sufficient health department staff to monitor the situation and the number of cases throughout the region.
