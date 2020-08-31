 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RiverStone to continue appointment-only immunizations permanently

RiverStone to continue appointment-only immunizations permanently

{{featured_button_text}}

After a month of by-appointment-only immunizations, RiverStone Health’s Immunization Clinic will no longer operate as a walk-in Clinic. Child and adult immunizations will be by appointment only.

In a press release, RiverStone said appointment-only immunizations will allow people to schedule a time that meets their schedule.

The month of August is typically a busy time for the Clinic, especially the weeks leading up to the start of school, as children get their back-to-school vaccinations.

All required vaccines are available at RiverStone Health, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The Vaccines for Children program provides free vaccines to children who are uninsured or under insured. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for child or adult immunizations, call 406-247-3382.  If possible, parents should bring only the child or children who need a vaccination to an appointment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News