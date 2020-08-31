RiverStone to continue appointment-only immunizations permanently

After a month of by-appointment-only immunizations, RiverStone Health’s Immunization Clinic will no longer operate as a walk-in Clinic. Child and adult immunizations will be by appointment only.

The month of August is typically a busy time for the Clinic, especially the weeks leading up to the start of school, as children get their back-to-school vaccinations.

All required vaccines are available at RiverStone Health, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The Vaccines for Children program provides free vaccines to children who are uninsured or under insured. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for child or adult immunizations, call 406-247-3382. If possible, parents should bring only the child or children who need a vaccination to an appointment.