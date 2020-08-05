Riverstone to handle Billings school coronavirus outbreaks, not school officials

That uncertainty may be playing a role in the number of students signing up for remote learning. About 800 have so far, well below the district's estimation that 30% of students could opt out of in-person classes.

School officials have asked parents and students to make a year-long commitment to picking either a completely remote or completely in-person option.

On Wednesday, Upham emphasized that the district's scheduling process needs certainty about how many students will be in buildings and how many will be online. However, there could be individual circumstances where a student can switch models, he said.

Upham chalked some of that up to uncertainty among parents about what the remote school day vs. an in-person school day will look like.

“They want to be able to see the school day, and they want to be able to see what courses are actually offered,” he said.

The draft plan hit general topics about the operation of a school day. It notes that course schedules could be changed, social distancing rules will be used, and that students will be grouped into cohorts, but it provides few details.