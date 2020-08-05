Riverstone to handle Billings school coronavirus outbreaks, not school officials

Billings Public Schools reopening plans won't have a rigid protocol for what happens when a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Rather, county health officials will handle positives on a case-by-case basis, superintendent Greg Upham said Wednesday.
“That’s all RiverStone Health,” he said. “They’ll take control.”
The district's draft reopening plan, which covers the likes of busing, classroom operations, and remote learning, has so far been vague about what will happen when a student or employee tests positive. There's no, "if this, then that," procedure laid out about what would or wouldn't trigger a school closure.
That follows the lead of Montana universities and some other public school districts.
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton previously told trustees the district shouldn't set its own policy, instead letting county health officials manage the response to positive cases.
Parents have expressed concerns about wanting more specific plans in public comments at school board meetings. A survey of district educators showed that they had significant concerns about returning to school buildings, and wanted more details.
Upham acknowledged the draft reopening plan, rolled out a week ago, had gaps — particularly about class schedules and school day operations. He's repeatedly said that the plan will evolve and isn't finalized.
That uncertainty may be playing a role in the number of students signing up for remote learning. About 800 have so far, well below the district's estimation that 30% of students could opt out of in-person classes.
School officials have asked parents and students to make a year-long commitment to picking either a completely remote or completely in-person option.
On Wednesday, Upham emphasized that the district's scheduling process needs certainty about how many students will be in buildings and how many will be online. However, there could be individual circumstances where a student can switch models, he said.
Upham chalked some of that up to uncertainty among parents about what the remote school day vs. an in-person school day will look like.
“They want to be able to see the school day, and they want to be able to see what courses are actually offered,” he said.
The draft plan hit general topics about the operation of a school day. It notes that course schedules could be changed, social distancing rules will be used, and that students will be grouped into cohorts, but it provides few details.
Notably, the plans asks teachers and students to be prepared for a quick shift to remote learning if school buildings shut down because of COVID-19.
It did shed more light on what remote learning will entail — online schooling will be a very different model than last spring's abrupt shift during school building closures.
Students will be expected to both tune in for live virtual instruction and to work more independently with teachers guiding them. The plan calls for the online-only courses to be built for digital instruction, a departure from last springs pivot that left teachers scrambling to adapt in-person plans to computer screens.
Fewer classes will be available online, mostly requirements for advancement, though some electives are offered.
Teachers will be expected to take attendance, and to monitor students' work through an online tool that allows them to view what students are doing on their computers. Students will be held to the district's usual 10-day absence limit per semester.
Bus routes will be stressed by efforts to limit seating to one student per seat, families excepted, Upham said. In order to meet that requirement, the district would need 10 more buses and driver; First Student, the busing company the district contracts, said that's a can't-do.
“Even the best we can, we’re going to be tight,” Upham said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.