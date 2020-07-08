RiverStone will again provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

RiverStone Health will provide a second free drive-thru COVID-19 test event at MetraPark on Saturday, from 9am until noon, unless available tests run out before noon. People with symptoms and without symptoms will be tested. A doctor’s order is not necessary to participate.
At the previous testing event, on June 20, 463 people were tested. That event was open only to people who had no symptoms. Three people tested positive from that event, and it was later learned that those three people had COVID-19 symptoms when they were tested.
During the testing event about 20 National Guard members will join the staff and volunteers from RiverStone Health.
The test for COVID-19 is easy and painless, according to a press release from RiverStone. People will remain in their vehicles and asked to swirl a swab about an inch into each nostril. Everyone in a vehicle can be tested.
The test only indicates if an individual currently has the virus, not if the person was previously infected. Test results are expected within two weeks and RiverStone Health will notify Yellowstone County residents of their test results.
As with the first testing event, if someone tests positive, they will be considered ‘presumptively positive’ and will be asked to isolate, and their household and close contacts will be asked to quarantine, until results from a second confirmation test are known.
Those who plan to get tested can speed up the process by printing and filling out the consent form to hand in at the event. The consent form and other information is available online at: https://riverstonehealth.org/public-health-preventing-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus/free-drive-thru-covid-19-testing-july-2020/
Call the RiverStone Health public health information line at 406-651-6415 for more information about the testing event.
