RiverStone's COVID-19 testing site changing locations

RiverStone's COVID-19 testing site changing locations

On Monday, Oct. 12, RiverStone Health’s free COVID-19 testing site will move to a new location. The new testing site is located on the United Way of Yellowstone County campus at 2173 Overland Ave. The new location has indoor bays for drive-through all-weather testing.

The current testing site, in the parking lot of the Shrine Auditorium, will remain open through Thursday, Oct. 8. The site will be closed Friday, Oct.9 to prepare for the move.

The new site will open at 8:30 a.m. Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a press release from RiverStone.

The testing is open to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been notified by RiverStone Health that they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the disease.

