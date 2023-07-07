Underpass Avenue south of State Avenue is closed for the coming weeks to allow construction crews to replace the water main, install stormwater facilities, upgrade the roadway, build a retaining wall and replace the sidewalk.

Motorists are advised to use Orchard Lane as an alternate route.

The Montana Department of Transportation has partnered with Riverside Contracting Inc. to reconstruct the intersections at Underpass Avenue with State Avenue and 6th Street West with Central Avenue.

As the project evolves, MDT is urging the public to follow traffic control and to be vigilant when driving through the active work zone.

“We have barricades, temporary traffic lights and other measures in place to keep traffic moving safely,” said MDT's Joe Leligdowicz. “It’s crucial that those traveling through this area pay attention to their surroundings and don’t attempt to travel through closed-off work areas. We have heavy equipment out here and we want everyone to arrive at their destination safely.”

The temporary traffic light cycles are slightly longer than normal so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and anticipate longer wait times.

Other traffic advisories include:

• Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction on 6th Street West (between Central and State Avenues) and between State Avenue and Laurel Road.

• A temporary pedestrian path has been built to offer walking access to the underpass during construction. The pedestrian crossing for Underpass Avenue is near the Reno Club. Bicyclists must use the roadway to travel through the intersections rather than the pedestrian path.

This project will improve traffic operations in the south-central Billings area by incorporating new traffic signals, a new storm drain, lighting upgrades, improved pedestrian facilities, and upgraded signage.

After much review and public participation, improvements are planned to both fulfill traffic and pedestrian needs. This will include dual southbound left turn lanes from 6th Street West for morning traffic, additional lanes on Underpass Avenue, additional pedestrian improvements, new traffic signal and lighting, and lighting under the Montana Rail Link bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project also involves a relocated pump house and new storm drain outlets to reduce flooding. The mural on the underpass will be preserved and remain intact during this project.

MDT asks motorists to drive safely through the work zone and pay attention to signs indicating bumps or reduced speeds even while the work is paused.

More information about the project can be found at the project website: mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/underpass-avenue/. Email and text updates are being sent out weekly. Please visit the website for instructions on how to sign up. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to underpassave@dowl.com or by calling Lisa Olmsted at 406-869-6382.