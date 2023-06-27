Those traveling between Billings and Laurel to attend Fourth of July festivities next week are encouraged to leave plenty of travel time to arrive at their destination and expect delays as I-90 is reduced to single-lane travel in each direction between the two cities.

The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River are improving I-90 from the west bridge ends of the Mossmain Interchange (Exit 437) to the east bridge ends of the West Billings Interchange (Exit 446), near Cracker Barrel.

MDT asks that drivers please consider these travel advisories:

• Knife River crews will pause construction from Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4. Please drive safely through the work zone.

• Be aware of narrow bridge crossings throughout the project area.

• 56th Street West, which crosses under I 90, will remain closed while new bridges are constructed. This closure is anticipated to be in place through early fall.

• Traffic using on-ramps should yield to interstate drivers. This is important when travel is reduced to one lane.

• A 12-foot width restriction is in place. This is expected to continue through the duration of the project.

This project includes resurfacing the deteriorated roadway, the addition of roadway safety enhancements, widening the decks of the I-90 bridges over South 56th Street West, resurfacing the remaining I-90 bridge decks, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance upgrades to the Zoo Drive and West Billings Interchanges.

The roadway safety enhancements for this project will include new rumble strips, guardrail, concrete median barrier, signage, and pavement markings.

Project updates and more information can be found on MDT social media or at the project website: mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastlaurel/. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to i90@dowl.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-869-6393. Sign up for text alerts by texting i90 to 833-648-0322.