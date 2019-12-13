Billings could see some light snow and rain, with up to 3 inches accumulation possible in eastern Montana. The National Weather Service is warning of slick roadways as Friday begins to cool down.
In Billings Friday is looking warm with a slight chance of snow or rain before noon, and then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. The high is 40, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
East of Billings could see about 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday morning, before warming up leading to slushy and wet road conditions. NWS predicts that roadways could ice up as temperatures drop going into Friday evening.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect from Friday morning through Friday night. Areas effected include Power River, Big Horn, Rosebud counties and northeastern Yellowstone County.
The advisory warns of icy and snow covered roads and low visibility that may make the morning and evening commute difficult.
By early Friday morning portions of I-90 and Highway 212 had already become snow covered, according to NWS.
Friday evening sees a low of 19 degrees, with a 30% chance of snow overnight. Saturday the high is 32 degrees, with a 20% chance of snow in Billings.
Sunday should be sunny in Billings with a high of 35. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.