Roadway safety project proposed on King Avenue West

The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to install guardrail that shields the abutments of the BNSF railroad structure on King Avenue West, west of Billings in Yellowstone County.

According to a news release from MDT, he project is located ½ mile west of the King Avenue and 72nd Street West intersection, at the BNSF rail structure.

Proposed work includes installing new guardrail or impact attenuators and new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to improve the safety of the roadway for the traveling public.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in the 2021 calendar year, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be needed.

The public may provide comments and ideas about the project on

Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov or by mailing Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Comments should reference project UPN 9806000.

