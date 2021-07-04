Robertson Draw and Crooked Creek fires reach majority containment

The two major fires in south-central Montana have begun to slow down over the weekend as fire crews have successfully built up containment lines, battling back the early season blazes.

The Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge has burned more than 29,000 acres by Sunday, but officials say 65% of the fire has been contained and is unlikely to expand unless renewed by a thunderstorm or high winds.

“The majority of fire area was in patrol status,” a press release from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 stated. “For the second day, very little smoke was generated from the northwest corner of the fire and air resources were not needed.”

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office removed all evacuation warnings for the fire. Since its major expansion on June 15, the fire has burned less than 8,000 acres, most of which has come from remote areas.

On Saturday, a lightning strike caused a new fire just a mile south of the fire area near Robertson Draw road. Initial attack fire fighters managed to hold the new blaze to under one acre.

Officials confirmed Sunday that has been the only fire started by lightning in the fire regions, though some strikes could take days before becoming visible.