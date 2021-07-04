Robertson Draw and Crooked Creek fires reach majority containment

7 Day Forecast
The two major fires in south-central Montana have begun to slow down over the weekend as fire crews have successfully built up containment lines, battling back the early season blazes.
The Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge has burned more than 29,000 acres by Sunday, but officials say 65% of the fire has been contained and is unlikely to expand unless renewed by a thunderstorm or high winds.
“The majority of fire area was in patrol status,” a press release from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 stated. “For the second day, very little smoke was generated from the northwest corner of the fire and air resources were not needed.”
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office removed all evacuation warnings for the fire. Since its major expansion on June 15, the fire has burned less than 8,000 acres, most of which has come from remote areas.
On Saturday, a lightning strike caused a new fire just a mile south of the fire area near Robertson Draw road. Initial attack fire fighters managed to hold the new blaze to under one acre.
Officials confirmed Sunday that has been the only fire started by lightning in the fire regions, though some strikes could take days before becoming visible.
Hot spots could continue to flare up with single tree torching in unburned pockets, most of which are in the containment area. Structure protection and attack crews will stay on standby. There are a total of 257 personnel responding to the fire.
Though the fire continues to dwindle, dry and hot conditions continue to worsen in the region. Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a statewide drought emergency order last week and the National Weather Service predicted above average temperatures and little precipitation in Montana for the first half of July.
National Forest lands south of Point of Rocks and east of Highway 212 and east of Wyoming Creek are still closed with the following exceptions: Sheridan and Rattin Campgrounds, the Westminster Church Camp and the summer residences at Corral Creek and Spring Creek.
A closure order is in effect on all Bureau of Land Management lands lying west of State Highway 72, South of State Highway 308, and East of US Highway 212 in Carbon County. The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road to the state line are closed to public use.
The Crooked Creek fire, located near the southern border of the Crow Indian Reservation in the Pryor Mountains is also nearing its end stage, with 72% containment and 4,100 acres burned.
“Fewer personnel are needed to monitor the fire perimeter today due to the amount of secured line,” a Northern Rockies Incident Management statement said Saturday. “Two portions of the fire perimeter where burnout operations occurred are the only areas that still have hot spots.”
All evacuations have been lifted in this area, but officials have closed all National Forest lands northeast of Forest Road 2308, and north of a line from Crooked Creek east to the Forest boundary. The Big Ice Cave picnic area is also closed.
More than 160 crew members are at Crooked Creek. Both fires are led by incident commander Mike Almas of the type two Northern Rockies Incident Management team three.
Fire officials ask the public to call 911 if they see any new smoke.