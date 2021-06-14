Robertson Draw fire in Beartooth Mountains leads to some evacuations Monday

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon began to issue evacuation notices to some homes north of the Robertson Draw fire which is burning on the eastern edge of the Beartooth Mountains near Montana's border with Wyoming.
Those evacuations were implemented for Gold Creek and Ruby Creek out of an abundance of caution, said Amy Hyfield, a public information officer with Red Lodge Fire and Rescue that is working the fire.
According to Hyfield, speaking at about 2:30 p.m., no structures were currently threatened by the fire. She did not immediately have a count of houses in Gold Creek and Ruby Creek.
In addition to the Gold and Ruby Creek drainage evacuations, the North and South Fork Grove areas were placed on pre-evacuation standby, according to an afternoon update on the fire's InciWeb information page which is being updated by information officers assigned to the fire.
"The fire is very active and is estimated to be at about 200 acres," the update says. "It has not crossed over the plateau and is burning north east in the timber along the edge of the plateau at this time."
Fire activity was expected to increase on Monday due to high temperatures reaching 95 degrees, dry conditions and sustained winds, some of them reaching 15 mph. Winds were blowing out of the south Monday in the fire area, but winds had shifted at times in the fire area.
"The real worry is just that they're over 10 miles an hour sustained," said Billy Chapman, a public information officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Chapman, speaking in the early afternoon Monday, said increased size of the fire was due in part to growth and in part to a better estimate of the fire, according to Chapman. The fire was initially reported to be about 20 acres Sunday.
Chapman said he didn't believe aerial mapping had been done yet on the fire. He said the fire did not have a containment estimate yet.
The fire has led to some road and trail closures. Trail closures include Face of the Mountain Trail No. 7, Mt. Maurice Trail No. 6, Corral Creek Trail No. 9, Robertson Draw Trail No. 5 and Line Creek Trail No. 7B.
Line Creek Road in Park County, Wyoming, has also been closed because of the Robertson Draw Fire. That emergency closure was put into effect by the Shoshone National Forest Clarks Fork Ranger District.
The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon in Robertson Draw, which is a canyon-like area. Access to the fire was described as "difficult" by one public information officer Sunday. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday. The fire is burning in sage, grass and timber in an area of the Beartooth Mountains located about 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming.
A total of 80 firefighting personnel had been assigned to the fire by Monday afternoon. The incident commander on the fire is Type 3 Incident Commander Bob Culbreth. Firefighting crews assigned to the fire included Type 2 crews from Billings and Cody. Two engines from Red Lodge Fire and Rescue were also assigned to the fire, along with a fire engine from the Beartooth Ranger District. A helicopter has also been assigned to the fire and more air resources have been ordered, according to Chapman with the U.S. Forest Service.