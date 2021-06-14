Robertson Draw fire in Beartooth Mountains leads to some evacuations Monday

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon began to issue evacuation notices to some homes north of the Robertson Draw fire which is burning on the eastern edge of the Beartooth Mountains near Montana's border with Wyoming.

Those evacuations were implemented for Gold Creek and Ruby Creek out of an abundance of caution, said Amy Hyfield, a public information officer with Red Lodge Fire and Rescue that is working the fire.

According to Hyfield, speaking at about 2:30 p.m., no structures were currently threatened by the fire. She did not immediately have a count of houses in Gold Creek and Ruby Creek.

In addition to the Gold and Ruby Creek drainage evacuations, the North and South Fork Grove areas were placed on pre-evacuation standby, according to an afternoon update on the fire's InciWeb information page which is being updated by information officers assigned to the fire.

"The fire is very active and is estimated to be at about 200 acres," the update says. "It has not crossed over the plateau and is burning north east in the timber along the edge of the plateau at this time."