It was nearly by complete luck Louise’s lung cancer had been caught so early.

She had a persistent bug that she couldn’t shake in March, so she visited St. Vincent Healthcare. She was negative for COVID-19, and after a week of troubles, she had a chest x-ray.

Doctors found something, but they weren’t sure what it was. Louise was sent through a series of scans and check-ups, bouncing from provider to provider, until late April.

Finally, to confirm what providers suspected, Louise underwent a robotic bronchoscopy.

Dr. Abdullah Abboud, a pulmonologist or doctor specializing in the respiratory system, used a robot called an Ion Platform to examine her lungs. He guided the robot through the small, intricate airways, peering through a camera to find the problem spot. She was playing with her grandson later that afternoon.

On May 1, Louise’s lung cancer was confirmed. On May 22, the cancer was removed via robotic surgery, completed with only six incisions, the largest of which was only two inches long.

Two days later, she was checked out of the hospital. In late June, she feels mostly back on her feet.

“I’m amazed how fast it’s been,” Louise said. “(Traditional surgery) would have been much harder.”

Once called a thing of science fiction, robotic healthcare is expanding at St. Vincent.

The hospital recently completed its 2,000th robotic surgery and has performed over 700 robotic surgeries in the past year. Last October, St. V’s first Ion robot — the diagnostic tool used to confirm Louise’s cancer — debuted on Halloween. Its scope has expanded from general surgery to cardiac, thoracic, gynecological and spinal specialties.

On the horizon is a fourth robot, national accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, and a HUB connection that could have St. V doctors oversee robotic surgeries across the state.

“The program is seeing more demand,” general surgeon and chair of St. Vincent’s robotic surgery committee Dr. Jeffery Rentz said. “This is the future.”

Robotic surgery has origins as far back as the late 1980s, but the da Vinci Surgery System, the predecessor to St. V’s surgery robots, was approved by the FDA in 2000. Since then, robotic healthcare has thrived on promises of less chance of infection, smaller scars, enhanced precision and a shorter hospital stay.

The benefits are why Louise opted for both the robotic bronchoscopy and robotic surgery. Without a robot, a bronchoscopy can be a risky and unfruitful process, especially for a 65-year-old woman.

“Picture your lungs like a tree,” her bronchoscopy technician Aboud said. “We have to look branch by branch to find that leaf that may be cancer.”

Traditionally, a bronchoscopy still involves inserting a thin tube with a small camera into a patient’s lungs. However, the tube’s larger size and the sometimes imprecise nature of the operation means providers may miss cancerous cells or accidentally cause lung collapse, Abboud said.

With the Ion, lung collapse risk is less than 1%, Abboud said.

“There are some patients, like heavy smokers, that I wouldn’t always recommend a bronchoscopy,” he said. “With the Ion robot, we can order a biopsy with much more confidence.”

While robotic healthcare is typically more expensive, the shorter hospital stay can counterbalance the cost, Senior Director of Surgical Services Jackie Hines said.

By the end of summer, St. V plans to expand its scope beyond the hospital doors with a Hub, a video recording system that would let providers remotely observe robotic surgery, Hines said.

Combined with a network of healthcare facilities, including some in Wyoming, it could mean St. V providers could someday guide providers around the state, Rentz said. While St. V wouldn’t be controlling the robots, they could give crucial background and insight.

“Imagine what this will mean for rural health,” Rentz said. “If surgeons didn’t have to commute, that’s more information spread in less time.”

The hospital is seeking a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery accreditation through the Surgical Review Corporation. It would be the first of its kind in Montana, according to St. V’s press release.

The recognition could help secure funding and momentum for the future, Hines said. Expanding robotic healthcare means new training and resources for providers. To implement the Ion robot, Abboud and others trained for around a year before attending a hands-on course in California in September, 2022.

“The accreditation represents work we’ve already been doing,” Hines said. “There was only one robot when I began working here four years ago … We’ve been growing, and we’ll continue to do so.”